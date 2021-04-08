Elmira Notre Dame hosting live stream production of “Almost Maine’

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The pandemic has put a halt to many things but as we slowly regain a sense of normalcy, things like live theatre are making a return.

The 18 News Today team were joined Thursday morning by Cody Riker, The Performing Arts Department Chair at Notre Dame High School to discuss an upcoming play in the works with his students set to be performed at the end of the month.

Riker says for everybody at home within the community, they will be streaming it live free of charge on the Notre dame High School Facebook. The Facebook page will redirect you to their YouTube account.

The play that Riker and his students will be performing is titled “Almost Maine” and Riker’s synopsis of the story is as follows:

“It’s about a place that’s so far North, it’s almost not in the United States. It’s almost in Canada. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend—almost—in this delightful midwinter night’s dream”.

The show will be streamed live for the community on April 26th at 6:30 PM.