Elmira officials give heating and fire safety tips for this winter

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As temperatures in Elmira begin to drop below freezing, now is a good time for residents to check if their heating systems are safe for the winter.

Before turning them on, officials strongly suggest that home heating systems are properly lubricated and inspected annually by trained service technicians.

“The technicians will check if the system is burning at its optimum performance, make necessary adjustments, and clean out the blowers,” City of Elmira Fire Department Fire Marshall Richard Keyes said.

Richard also gives advice on fire safety to residents who have fireplaces in their households.

“If you have a fireplace, fireplaces should be checked also,” Richard said. “According to the National Fire Protection Agency, they suggest a chimney sweep once a year if you are burning a fireplace.”

Residents should also be mindful of their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, especially when turning on devices with combustible engines. These detectors should be on at all times and installed on each level of every household.