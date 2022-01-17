Elmira parking garage open for free Monday night

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – To help crews with cleanup from Sunday’s snowstorm, the City of Elmira is helping drivers with off-street parking.

The Centertown Parking Garage will be open for free overnight on January 17 at 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on January 18.

The City is also urging drivers to be cautious of snowplows and allow them more room on the roads, as well as to stay a safe distance behind them while driving.

Additionally, Elmira is reminding residents not to plow, snow blow, or shovel snow into the road as it’s illegal under New York State law.

