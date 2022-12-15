ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – To help plow crews keep the streets of Elmira clear during the storm, the City announced that the Centertown Parking Garage will be free overnight.

Elmira City Manager Mike Collins announced that the Centertown Garage on West Gray Street will be open for free parking starting at noon on Thursday, December 15.

The announcement said all vehicles need to be removed from the garage by 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December, 16.

The announcement also reminded drivers to follow odd-even parking if they have to park on the street within city limits in order to help crews clear the roads of ice and snow efficiently.