Elmira paving schedule extended due to “unforeseen circumstances”

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The paving schedule in Elmira has been extended “due to unforeseen circumstances caused by contractor’s breakdowns,” according to the City of Elmira Department of Public Works.

The schedule for paving has changed to the following dates:

May 22 – Pennsylvania Avenue from South Ave. to Thompson Street

May 24 – Fulton Street from Mt. Zoar Street to South Ave.

May 24 – Luce Street from Gaines St. Ext. to Robinson Street

Paving of Pennsylvania Ave. was originally scheduled for May 19-20, Fulton was scheduled for May 20, and Luce Street was originally scheduled on May 21.

The Department of Public Works says crews will notify residents before paving takes place, and that residents should remove their vehicles from the street and out of their driveways before 6:00 a.m.

The street will be reopened when milling and paving is completed and notices will be distributed to those affected residents prior to the start of each road’s paving.

Planned work is subject to change based on weather and contracted equipment availability.

Anyone with questions can contact the Department of Public Works at (607) 737-5750.