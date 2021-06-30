Elmira Pioneers endure the heat

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The latest heat wave to hit the Twin Tiers has posed the threat of heat exhaustion for many. For the Elmira Pioneers, working in hot weather is a part of their profession. The players say they don’t mind the heat, as long as they are at home.

Gil Merod, catcher for the Elmira Pioneers, said they notice the heat when playing away games.

“If it’s hot, and we’re away, it definitely makes a huge impact on us,” said Merod. “With the fans at home, I feel like we’re pro players. For me personally, I always feel electrified to play with this many people in the stands. So, I don’t really think the heat really does that much when we’re home.”

Bobby Marsh, first baseman for the Elmira Pioneers, said assistant coach Andrew Drum had a surprise for the sweltering conditions.

“Coach Drum brought in one of his kids and they had a water balloon thing,” said Marsh. “We would spray each other with the water before the game to help cool us off.”

The Pioneers next home game is against the Niagara Power on July 5 at 7:05 p.m.