Elmira Pioneers have successful season with sales after no season 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As businesses and attractions reopen in the Twin Tiers, one local sports team has had a successful time re-opening after no season in 2020.

The Elmira Pioneers have had a successful current season in the summer of 2021 even after a year of no games because of the pandemic

Marc Witt, the General Manager of the Elmira Pioneers, said it has been a good season and a good crowd. “To go from zero fans to [what we have] now is very nice.” Witt also said the success of the season can be attributed especially to the season ticket holder and sponsors.

“Obviously, people are still a little cautious, but season ticket holders have been great. Our sponsors have been really really great. We’ve noticed a little dip in the crowds and we think it’s gonna only get better next year, but so far… a pretty good season and good crowds. ” Witt also said this season has been successful despite a small drop in general ticket sales.

The last home game for the season for the Elmira Pioneers is July 27, 2021, at 7:00 PM at Dunn Field.