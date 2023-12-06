ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — For the 6th consecutive year, the Elmira Pioneers will be giving back to the community for the holidays by offering those in need essential winter items.

According to a release sent out by the Elmira Pioneers, on Dec. 24, the organization will be holding its Helping the Less Fortunate event at the Family Fitness Center from noon to 2 p.m. Anyone in need can go inside the center and gather winter coats, gloves, hats, blankets, toiletries, and a hot meal, all of which are donated by area businesses.

The owner of the Pioneers, Robbie Nichols, said that he’s happy to have the event again and have several local businesses involved to help people in the city.

“We are thrilled to bring this event back to our community,” Nichols said, “The local businesses that are involved deserve all the credit,” he said. “We are proud to be the sports team for a great community who all come together around the holidays,” he said.

At previous events, those participating stood in line and went around the gymnasium gathering the items they needed before receiving a meal at the end, as a way to get to as many people as possible through the line.

The event is free to all and Family Fitness Center can be found at 425 Pennsylvania Ave.