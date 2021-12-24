Elmira Pioneers host holiday giveaway event in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Robbie Nichols and the Elmira Pioneers held a holiday giveaway event Friday afternoon.

The event was for anyone in need of help this holiday season in the form of winter clothes, hats, socks, blankets, or even just a warm meal from Texas Roadhouse.

The event took place from noon to 2 p.m. at the Family Center on Elmira’s Southside.

Robbie Nichols, his wife Nellie, and many other volunteers were seen handing out coats, blankets, candy, snacks, and more to those in need.

A variety of sponsors were able to make this day possible, including: Just in Time Roofing, Wilkins Recreational Vehicles, First Transit, ServiceMaster Clean, Suburban Propane, Hilliard, Hardinge, Ward Manufacturing, Arnot Health, STCF, Chemung Supply, Benedict Bus Service, Jubilee, Coca-Cola, and Ryna’s Distributing.