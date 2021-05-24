Elmira Pioneers hosting job fair for summer positions

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers will be holding a job fair for summer positions at Dunn Field on May 26. The job fair will be open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the stadium at 546 Luce Street in Elmira.

Positions open this summer include kitchen staff, waiters/waitresses, and cleaning staff.

The Pioneers begin their Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season on Thursday, June 3 against the Batavia Muckdogs.

Hardinge Inc. will also be holding two job fairs, the first on May 25 from 1-7 p.m. and the second on May 27 from 3-7 p.m. at their location on 1 Hardinge Drive in Elmira. Waverly High School will also be holding a job fair on May 26 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Waverly High School track.

