ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers will be providing free food and supplies to those less fortunate this holiday season.

On Friday, Dec. 24 from 12-2pm the Pioneers will be passing out free coats, hats, gloves, socks, blankets, and health care products to those in need. The event will also have free meals, drinks, and candy for those who attend.

The event will be held at the Family Fitness Center on 425 Pennsylvania Ave. in Elmira.