ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The future drive-thru Pizza Hut location on Elmira’s southside is getting close to its opening date, according to the franchisee.

The Daland Corporation, franchisee of the Elmira location, told 18 News that the Pizza Hut in the former Tops Plaza is tentatively scheduled to open in mid-November 2022.

However, the company said that date is fluid “pending any unforseen delays.” Daland Corp. will announce a definite date once it is determined.

The location is set to be a drive-thru Pizza Hut. The announcement that the popular chain would be returning to Western New York and Elmira sparked buzz across the Southern Tier. Soon after the news broke, Elmira Code Enforcement ordered work to stop at the location on W. Hudson Street.

However, in July, permits were seen on the windows of the building, indicating that construction would start soon.