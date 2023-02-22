ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira is inviting the public to hear more about efforts to revitalize the downtown scene at a meeting about East Water Street developments next week.

The City announced that it will hold an informational public meeting at Steele Memorial Library on February 28 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. to talk about the “East Water Street Rejuvenation Project”. According to the City, “this project aims to improve the streetscape environment, calm traffic, and encourage pedestrian and cyclist activity”.

The City’s consulting team at Anthony Erdman will lay out the details of the project, and then the public will be able to give feedback and ask questions about the renovations.

The meeting will also be streamed live on Microsoft Teams, with a link available on the Elmira-Chemung Council Facebook page and the Chemung County website.