ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In an effort to recruit more officers, the Elmira Police Department removed its requirement that officers have to live within Chemung County and added a sign-on bonus for lateral transfers.

In the October 24, 2022 Elmira City Council meeting, the Council approved the removal of the in-county residence requirement for officers. Specifically, officers can now live within 60 miles of Elmira City Hall. In the meeting, only two council members opposed the change.

EPD also added a $20,000 sign-on bonus for lateral transfers. The department’s announcement explained that officers will get $10,000 when they start and then $5,000 after their first and second years each.

EPD explained that lateral transfers are those originally hired from an active civil service list and who have been full-time police officers for 18 months, transferring for an identical position.