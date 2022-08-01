ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department has appointed a new Deputy Chief and welcomed a new officer Monday morning.

Kristen Thorne, 41, was promoted to Deputy Chief of the Elmira Police Department outside City Hall on August 1. According to the press release from EPD, Thorne was relieved of his position as Captain and commanding officer of B Platoon.

His appointment as Deputy Chief came after the previous Deputy Chief Russell Andrews retired.

Thorne joined EPD in 2004 after graduating from Corning Community College. He previously served as K9 handler, Detective Bureau Supervisor, and the Drug Enforcement Unit Officer in Charge. He is also the EPD SWAT team Commander and a police instructor for General Topics and Defensive Tactics.

Elmira Police also welcomed Officer Jaden Wieder, 20, a 2020 graduate from Horseheads High School.

EPD said it now has 67 officers and anticipates three more retirements in 2023. The department has an authorized staffing level of 73 and is actively looking for transfers ahead of the September 17 civil service exam.