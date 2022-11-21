ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In its effort to recruit new officers as lateral transfers, the Elmira Police Department appointed an officer Monday that previously worked at the Sheriff’s Office.

Corey Hamula, 30, was appointed as an Elmira Police Officer on November 21, 2022. EPD said Hamula previously spent seven years working at the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Before that, he graduated from Brockport College in 2015, studying Criminal Justice.

With Hamula’s appointment, EPD now has 66 officers. The current authorized number is 74, the department said. EPD has one officer on long-term injury and expects three will retire within the next six months.

The Elmira Police Department announced earlier this fall that is offering a $20,000 sing-on bonus for lateral transfers. The department also removed its in-county residence requirement, saying officers can live within 60 miles of Elmira City Hall.