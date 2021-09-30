Elmira Police arrest man on multiple gun charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police arrested Konner Scharborough, 19, for multiple weapons charges after a traffic stop on Wednesday evening.

According to Elmira Police, an officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation around 8:40 p.m. The vehicle was stopped on E. Hudson Street where three people were located inside, some of whom were suspects in a recent shooting investigation.

Police say two of the occupants were cooperative but a third refused to exit the vehicle. The officer observed what appeared to be a handgun under the passenger’s leg and detained him.

Officers recovered a loaded handgun from the seat where the passenger, identified as Scharborough, was sitting as well as a second loaded handgun concealed in a fanny pack he was wearing.

Scharborough was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd. Scharborough is being held in Elmira City lockup pending arraignment in Elmira City Court.