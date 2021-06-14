Elmira police arrest one person for welfare fraud

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Troy Howard was arrested by Elmira Police following a welfare fraud investigation.

According to Elmira Police, an investigation conducted by the Chemung County Department of Social Services Special Investigations Unit, the Elmira Police Department, and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation found that Howard allegedly failed to correctly report his income in the form of NYS DOL unemployment insurance benefits and income from his employer to the Department of Social Services. As a result, he received $2,000.00 in SNAP benefits that he was not eligible to receive.

Howard was charged with Welfare Fraud 4th and Grand Larceny 4th which are class E Felonies.