Elmira Police asking for help to ID grocery store thief

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are asking the public for help in identifying a person who allegedly stole from multiple grocery stores this week.

EPD said it is investigating multiple larcenies that took place at Weis Market and Wegmans over the course of the past week.

The person in the photo below was seen stealing large amounts of products from each store.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of this person to call the Elmira Police Department at (607)-737-5626 or the tip line at (607)-271-HALT.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now