ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local law enforcement is warning of a person selling off fake jewelry in a new scam making its way through Elmira.

The Elmira Police Department tweeted a photo of jewelry as an example of what the man has allegedly been selling. EPD said the man, of Indian descent, has reportedly been driving around the Elmira community in a black Toyota Sienna selling fake jewelry.

Anyone with information or who comes into contact with the man should call the Elmira Police Department at (607)-737-5626 or the tip line at (607)-271-HALT.