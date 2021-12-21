Elmira Police Department announces new Deputy Police Chief, additional promotions

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz announced three new promotions on Tuesday, including a new Deputy Chief of Police.

Deputy Chief of Police

Deputy Chief Russell Andrews joined the Elmira Police Department in October of 2002. Deputy Chief

Andrews is a graduate of Elmira Southside High School, earned his Bachelor Degree in Radiology from

Florida Hospital College and completed his Master of Business Administration at the University of North

Carolina – Chapel Hill. Deputy Chief Andrews is a Police Instructor in Emergency Vehicle Operations

and Infectious Disease Control. He is a member of the Strategic Planning Committee, Chairman of the

Grants Committee, and also serves as the Body Worn Camera Administrator. As Deputy Chief, he will

serve as second in command of the Elmira Police Department.

Captain

Captain William Solt joined the Elmira Police Department in 2005 after serving at the Chemung County

Sheriff’s Office for three years. Captain Solt grew up in Chemung County before joining the U.S. Navy and

then returned to the area to raise his family. Captain Solt has been on the Accreditation Committee, Training

Committee, is a field training officer, police instructor and previous director of the Elmira Police Academy.

He is a member of the Clandestine Laboratory Response Team and has also worked as Traffic Bureau OIC,

Training Supervisor, Patrol Lieutenant and most recently as Detective Bureau OIC. Captain Solt will be

assigned as the Commanding Officer of C Platoon, the afternoon shift for the patrol division.

Sergeant

Sergeant William Goodwin joined the Elmira Police Department in 2013 after first serving with the

Horseheads Police Department for three years. He is a 2008 graduate of Horseheads High School. He

earned a Criminal Justice Degree from Corning Community College in 2010. Sergeant Goodwin was

assigned as an Investigator in the Chemung Co DSS Special Investigations Unit. He is a SWAT Team

Medic/Operator being that he is NYS Licensed as an EMT. He is one of the Department’s Fleet

Management Team Members, a Uniform Committee Member, a sUAS Team Member (drones), a member

of the Clandestine Laboratory Response Team, a Field Training Officer and a certified Digital Evidence

Investigator. Sergeant Goodwin will be assigned to the Detective Bureau and responsible for the

department’s evidence management.

The three officers were honored during a ceremony on Tuesday morning.