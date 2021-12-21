Elmira Police Department announces new Deputy Police Chief, additional promotions

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz announced three new promotions on Tuesday, including a new Deputy Chief of Police.
Deputy Chief of Police
Deputy Chief Russell Andrews joined the Elmira Police Department in October of 2002. Deputy Chief
Andrews is a graduate of Elmira Southside High School, earned his Bachelor Degree in Radiology from
Florida Hospital College and completed his Master of Business Administration at the University of North
Carolina – Chapel Hill. Deputy Chief Andrews is a Police Instructor in Emergency Vehicle Operations
and Infectious Disease Control. He is a member of the Strategic Planning Committee, Chairman of the
Grants Committee, and also serves as the Body Worn Camera Administrator. As Deputy Chief, he will
serve as second in command of the Elmira Police Department.
Captain
Captain William Solt joined the Elmira Police Department in 2005 after serving at the Chemung County
Sheriff’s Office for three years. Captain Solt grew up in Chemung County before joining the U.S. Navy and
then returned to the area to raise his family. Captain Solt has been on the Accreditation Committee, Training
Committee, is a field training officer, police instructor and previous director of the Elmira Police Academy.
He is a member of the Clandestine Laboratory Response Team and has also worked as Traffic Bureau OIC,
Training Supervisor, Patrol Lieutenant and most recently as Detective Bureau OIC. Captain Solt will be
assigned as the Commanding Officer of C Platoon, the afternoon shift for the patrol division.
Sergeant
Sergeant William Goodwin joined the Elmira Police Department in 2013 after first serving with the
Horseheads Police Department for three years. He is a 2008 graduate of Horseheads High School. He
earned a Criminal Justice Degree from Corning Community College in 2010. Sergeant Goodwin was
assigned as an Investigator in the Chemung Co DSS Special Investigations Unit. He is a SWAT Team
Medic/Operator being that he is NYS Licensed as an EMT. He is one of the Department’s Fleet
Management Team Members, a Uniform Committee Member, a sUAS Team Member (drones), a member
of the Clandestine Laboratory Response Team, a Field Training Officer and a certified Digital Evidence
Investigator. Sergeant Goodwin will be assigned to the Detective Bureau and responsible for the
department’s evidence management.
The three officers were honored during a ceremony on Tuesday morning.