Elmira Police Department appoints two new officers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Haley Beach and Benjamin Howe were sworn in as Elmira Police Officers on Aug. 6 in the Elmira City Clerk’s Office.

Officer Beach is a 2014 graduate of Campbell Savona High School and earned a Criminal Justice Degree from Mansfield University. She most recently worked as a security officer at Arnot Ogden Medical Center.

Officer Howe is a 2018 graduate of Elmira High School. He most recently worked at Chapel Lumber.

The officers began their training at the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Academy on Aug. 9. The addition of both officers brings the department’s numbers up to 71 officers.