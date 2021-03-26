Elmira Police Department arrest man for welfare fraud

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Feb. 26, Joshua Loiselle was arrested for welfare fraud following an investigation conducted by the Chemung County Department of Social Services Special Investigations Unit, the Elmira Police Department, and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation found that Loiselle failed to correctly report his household income to the Department of Social Services.

As a result, he received $2,597.00 in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits that he was not eligible to receive.

Loiselle was charged with Welfare Fraud and Grand Larceny.

If you suspect someone is committing welfare fraud, we encourage you to report it to us today.

Thank you in helping us fight welfare fraud and protecting the integrity of our Social Services programs.

Call the Chemung County Fraud Hotline at (607)737-5352 or go to https://www.chemungcountyny.gov/online_services/report_welfare_fraud.php