Some vehicles available in the EPD Oct.-Nov. 2022 vehicle auction

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is once again offering cheap vehicles in another vehicle auction over the next two weeks.

EPD announced that its next vehicle auction went live online on October 26 and will be active through November 9, 2022. The department currently has 17 vehicles up for bid.

The auction site is available on Auctions International through this link.

The left side of the page has information on the bidding and auction rules. All vehicles will be sold with a MV906A and/or MV103 to apply for a Title. Vehicles that aren’t deemed road worthy or can’t be titled will be sold with MV37 in order to be dismantled or scrapped.