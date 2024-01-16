ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department (EPD) is inviting people who live in the City of Elmira to participate in an online community crime survey.

According to the EPD, the department is conducting the survey to find out where residents are seeing the most crime, what types of crime they’re most concerned about, and what the public would like police to do to deter crime. The survey asks the participant if they have witnessed a crime in Elmira, if they would feel comfortable contacting the EPD if they were a witness or victim of a crime, how well the EPD is doing, and more.

The EPD said the survey’s results will help the department identify new areas for gun violence intervention through the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative. GIVE is part of New York’s effort to reduce shootings and homicides by providing law enforcement agencies across the state with funding for equipment, personnel, overtime, training, and technical assistance.

All submissions to this survey are anonymous. The survey will stay open for one month from its Jan. 16 start date or until 1,000 responses are submitted. The survey can be found at this link.