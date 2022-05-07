ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’re looking for a vehicle for cheap, the Elmira Police Department has you covered with the month of May vehicle auction.

The auction is done online through the auction site, Auctions International, and has a selection of vehicles that are currently in the possession of the EPD.

The auction went live on May 6 and will be active through May 20. Anyone looking to take part in the auction can access it by using clicking here to be taken to the site.

On the right side of the website will be information pertaining to the bidding and the rules for the auction.

15 vehicles are currently available for the auction, all of them are sold with an MV905A and/or MV103 to apply for a title, if applicable. Vehicles that are determined to not be road worthy, or unable to be titled, will be sold with MV37, to be dismantled or scrapped only.