ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is currently investigating a larceny that occurred on Sunday, January 12th in the Elmira College eSports computer lab.

The man in the video is caught stealing gaming equipment and other school property over a 15 minute period.

Elmira Police ask that anyone that may know the identity of the individual to please contact them at (607) 735-8600.