ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to the Elmira Police Department’s Facebook page, they are looking to identify this man who is connected to larceny on Sunday, September 27.

He is wanted in regards to the larceny of a cell phone and credit cards from a 73-year-old woman on the 300 block of Columbia Street.

The subject used the credit cards at the Family Dollar, Sammy’s Quick Stop and the Westen on Sunday.

If you have any information on this man please contact the Elmira Police Department.