ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department has released a statement saying they are looking for five individuals who are suspected of vandalizing vehicles inside the Elm Chevrolet lot in Elmira.

According to Elmira Police, at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, the individuals were seen on video causing over $10,000 in damages to some of the vehicles on the dealership lot.

Elmira Police ask that if anyone knows the identity of the individuals to please get in contact with EPD.