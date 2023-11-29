ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department is holding a donation drive for the Elmira Animal Shelter in memory of a long-time city employee.

For the entire month of December, The Elmira Police Department will be collecting cat, dog, and cleaning supplies for the Elmira Animal Shelter in honor of the late Maria “Yolanda” Lopez. Lopez worked for the City of Elmira for 44 years, and most of that time was spent with the police department. Lopez passed away in 2018 after a battle with cancer, and the police department is asking the community to help honor her memory by donating much-needed supplies to the animal shelter she loved.

The Elmira Animal Shelter is asking for the following items:

Dog and puppy food

Durable dog toys Nylabones, Bullymake, and similar toys

Purina cat and kitten food

Non-clumping cat litter

Returnable cans and bottles

Laundry detergent

Fabric softener sheets

Floor cleaner Pine-Sol, Fabuloso, and Lysol multi surface cleaner

Bleach

Dishsoap

Sponges

Garbage bags 13 gallon and 33 gallon or larger

Gift cards Amazon, Tractor Supply, Visa, Walmart, and Target



These much-needed items can be dropped off at the Elmira Police Department Records Bureau at 312 Lake St. from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31.