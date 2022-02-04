Elmira Police Department vehicle auction now live

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The current Elmira Police Department auction went live on February 4 to dispose of vehicles and property owned by the department.

The auction is through the online site, Auctions International and will be live through February 18, 2022. The auction can be accessed through the following link: Elmira PD-NY #27620. There are currently 27 lots available, including vehicles, mopeds and motorcycles.

On the right side of the page is information on the bidding and auction rules. All vehicles are sold with a MV906A and/or MV103 to apply for Title, if applicable. Vehicles determined not road worthy or unable to be titled will be sold with MV37, to be Dismantled or scrapped only.

The EPD is reminding bidders that no live viewings are being offered, and bidders should have the proper equipment to transport the vehicles, especially tow trucks or flatbed trailers.