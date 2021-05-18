Elmira Police Department vehicle auction now open

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department impound vehicle auction is now open online at Auctions International. The auction helps clear 11 vehicles that are currently in the department’s impound lot.

The current auction went live on May 17, 2021, and will be active through Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

On the right side of this web page is information pertaining to the bidding and auction rules. All vehicles are sold with a MV906A and/or MV103 to apply for Title, if applicable. Those vehicles determined not road worthy or unable to be titled will be sold with MV37, to be Dismantled or scrapped only.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no in-person auction or viewing of vehicles.