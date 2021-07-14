Elmira Police Department vehicle auction open for bids

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department impound vehicle auction is now open online at Auctions International with 16 vehicles that are currently in the department’s impound lot.

The current auction went live on July 13, 2021, and will be active through Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

On the right side of this web page is information pertaining to the bidding and auction rules. All vehicles are sold with a MV906A and/or MV103 to apply for Title, if applicable. Those vehicles determined not road worthy or unable to be titled will be sold with MV37, to be Dismantled or scrapped only.