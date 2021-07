ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Brandan Ellis, 21, was sworn in on Monday as an Elmira Police Officer in the Elmira City Clerk’s Office.

Officer Ellis is a 2018 graduate of Horseheads High School and earned a Criminal Justice Degree from Corning Community College.

Officer Ellis will be assigned administrative duties and learning departmental operations until he starts the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Academy on August 9.

Officer Ellis’ appointment brings the department’s strength to 69 sworn officers.