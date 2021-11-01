Elmira Police Department welcomes new officer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira Police Department welcomed John Everett of Elmria Heights to the department on Monday morning.

Officer Everett, 26, was sworn in at the City Clerk’s Office with his mother and grandmother in attendance.

Officer Everett is a graduate of Horseheads High School, Rochester Institute of Technology, and received police officer certification from the Elmira Regional Public Safety Training Center.









Officer Everett comes to EPD as a lateral transfer from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked three years as a Deputy in the Road Patrol Division.

The addition of Officer Everett brings the department staffing level to 71, just one short of the budgeted 72 positions.