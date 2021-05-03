Elmira Police Department welcomes new officer

The Elmira Police Department welcomed Jacob Marrone to the force on Monday during a swearing-in ceremony.

Officer J. Marrone has been working as a full-time police officer with the West Elmira Police Department since June of 2020.

Jacob is a 2013 EFA graduate and attended Corning Community College and the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Academy.









Jacob is the sixth Marrone to become an Elmira Police Officer. His father, Michael, retired as a Deputy Chief. His grandfather, Francis, was a Lieutenant. Both his cousin, Joseph W. and Uncle Joseph C., retired as Sergeants. Jacob’s older brother Ryan joined the department in April of 2019.

Officer J. Marrone starts a six-week field training program effective today

Jacob is the son of Michael and Donna Marrone of Elmira.