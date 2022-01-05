Elmira Police Department welcomes two new officers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department swore in two new police officers Wednesday at 10:00 am in the Elmira City Clerk’s Office.

Both officers will start the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Academy on Monday, January 10, 2022.

P.O. Nicole Lawson, of Southport, is a 2018 Elmira High School graduate and is currently pursuing a Bachelors’ degree in Criminal from Mansfield University. Officer Lawson was recently employed by Tractor Supply in Horseheads and worked as an equestrian caretaker at Best Corporation in Big Flats.

P.O. Aubree Cruz, of Beaver Dams, is a 2004 Dundee Central School graduate and earned her Bachelors’ Degree in accounting and business in 2013 from Elmira College. Officer Cruz was recently working for First Heritage Credit Union as a Risk Management Specialist.





The appointments bring the department up to the current authorized staffing level of 73 sworn

officers.