Elmira Police hiring substitute crossing guard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is hiring a Substitute School Crossing Guard for the 2021-2022 School Year.

Applicants who pass a background check and medical evaluation are expected to be able to stand on their feet for several hours daily and in varying weather conditions.

Safety equipment, training as well as a clothing allowance for full time appointment is provided upon appointment. The positions are part-time and /or full-time capacity (12.5 hours weekly).

Applications can be found at cityofelmira.net or by coming to the Elmira Police Department Traffic Bureau at 312 Lake St. Elmira 14901. For further information call 737-5641.