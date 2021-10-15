Elmira Police holding gun buy-back event: ‘No questions asked’

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department will be holding a gun buy-back event later this month, the first event of its kind in Elmira.

The buy-back, made possible through funding from the New York State Attorney General’s Office, is part of the Police Department’s ‘Stop the Violence’ campaign to lower the number of illegal firearms to, in turn, decrease the amount of “gunplay” in Elmira.

There will be no questions asked in reference to the donated guns.

All firearms must be unloaded and transported in a plastic bag, paper bag or box in the trunk of your car. The EPD says you can bring as many guns as you’d like without having to provide ID.

Licensed gun dealers and active or retired law enforcement officers are ineligible for this program.

Below is a list of the amount of money provided for each firearm: