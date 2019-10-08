Elmira Police holding vehicle auction

Breaking News
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is holding an online auction to dispose of vehicles that are in the possession of the Elmira Police Department.

The current auction went live, Monday, October 7, 2019 and will be active through Monday, October 21, 2019.

There are currently 29 vehicles available, including sedans, an ATV, and a dump truck.

All vehicles are sold with a MV906A and/or MV103 to apply for Title, if applicable. Those vehicles determined not road worthy or unable to be titled will be sold with MV37, to be Dismantled or scrapped only.

