Elmira Police identify fatal stabbing victim

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have identified the victim of last week’s fatal stabbing on College Ave. as Nathaum White, 46, of Elmira.

On Friday, November 5, 2021, at around 8:10 am, officers responded to 500 College Ave for a report of a disturbance and found White with a stab wound. An adult female who was present, officers, and EMS attempted life-saving measures that were unsuccessful.

Investigators are currently speaking with the female who was with the male when officers arrived and the investigation is on going. Police say no other individuals are being sought at this time and the investigation is on going.