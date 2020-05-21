Elmira Police investigate “large fight” at Grove Park, recover handgun

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WEMT) – Elmira Police are investigating a report of a large fight with a handgun being displayed at Grove Park on Wednesday evening.

According to the department when police arrived, several individuals fled from the scen and a fully loaded .380 handgun was found on the 400 block of W 5th Street.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (607) 271-HALT.