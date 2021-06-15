Elmira Police investigating early morning shooting, one person hospitalized

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been hospitalized after a shooting on Dewitt Ave. in Elmira around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to Elmira Police, an officer responded to the Arnot Ogden Medical Center for a report of a man in the emergency room who had been shot in the foot earlier that morning.

The shooting victim told the officer that he was outside of a residence in the 500 block of Dewitt Ave. when he was approached by someone he knows. Police say this person was acting in a strange manner and then pulled out a gun and pointed it toward the victim. The victim began to walk away and when the suspect fired a round that struck the victim in the foot.

The suspect fled the area in an unknown direction and the victim was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

This investigation into this shooting is ongoing and charges are pending. If anyone was present in the area and witnessed this shooting, or has any information related to this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.