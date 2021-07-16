Elmira Police investigating Friday morning shooting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the area of Johnson St. and W. Washington Ave.

Police responded around 12:40 a.m. and found evidence that shots were fired and spoke to witnesses who reported hearing multiple gunshots. A tan-colored SUV was seen leaving the area around the time shots were fired, but police say it’s unknown if the vehicle was involved in the shooting.

Police say there is no evidence that anyone was struck by the gunfire and that the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone was present in the area and witnessed this shooting, or has any information related to this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.