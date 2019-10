ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect after a theft on Maple Ave.

Police say the person pictured here stole something from outside of a home on the 900 block of Maple Ave.

The time stamp on the picture shows the person of interest on the property shortly before midnight on Oct. 2.

If you know the identity of this person please contact the Elmira Police Department. All information will remain confidential.