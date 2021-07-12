Elmira Police investigating Monday afternoon shooting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are investigating an afternoon shooting in the area of Spaulding and Catherine Street.

According to Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz, officers responded to a report of shots fired around 1:30 p.m. and found evidence of a shooting.

Multiple witnesses in the area reported hearing multiple gunshots and several vehicles seen in the area of Spaulding St. and Catherine St. that fled prior to police arrival.

There was no evidence on the scene that anyone was struck by gunfire.

This investigation into this shooting is ongoing and anyone who was present in the area is encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.