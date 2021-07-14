Elmira Police investigating Monday night shooting, searching for dark SUV

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are looking for a dark-colored SUV after a shooting on Monday night in the area of Kinyon St. and Oakley Pl.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 9:40 p.m. and found witnesses who reported hearing multiple gunshots. An individual was seen exiting a dark-colored SUV at the stop sign on Oakley Pl. and firing multiple shots up Kinyon Street before getting back in the vehicle and fleeing on Deleware Ave.

Three people were observed walking south on Kinyon St. immediately after the shooting, but police say it is unknown if they were the intended targets and there was no evidence on the scene that anyone was struck by gunfire.

This investigation into this shooting is ongoing. If anyone was present in the area and witnessed this shooting, or has any information related to this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.