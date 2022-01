ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A 17-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Elmira on Monday.

Elmira Polie Chief Anthony Alvernaz tells 18 News officers are at the scene on Fulton and W. Henry Street investigating the stabbing. Chief Alvernaz says the teen injured in the stabbing did require surgery but is expected to recover.

It’s unknown if anyone has been arrested at this time.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.