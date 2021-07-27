Elmira Police investigating three reports of shots fired over 72 hours

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department has responded to three different reports of shots fired over the past 72 hours.

The first incident occurred on July 24, just after 5:00 a.m. after witnesses reported hearing an argument taking place in the area of Fulton St. and South Av. The witness observed several people around a dark-colored vehicle that left the area traveling north on Fulton St. before doing a U-turn and traveling south towards South Av. Several shots were heard when this vehicle approached South Av. and the vehicle fled the area.

The second shooting took place July 25 at approximately 1:45 a.m. when officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of Grand Central Avenue for a report of shots fired. Officers interviewed several people and located shell casings and an occupied residence had been struck by gunfire. Nobody was struck by any of the fired shots.

The third shooting took place on July 27 at approximately 1:00 a.m. when officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of German St. for a report of shots fired. Officers interviewed several people and located shells casing and two occupied residences had been struck by gunfire. No was injured during this incident.

This investigation into these shootings is ongoing. If anyone was present in the area and witnessed any of these shootings, or has any information related to these shootings, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.