ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have launched an investigation into a death in the City, the department confirmed.

Following a large police presence on West Third Street in the City of Elmira on January 20, 2023, the Elmira Police Department confirmed with 18 News that it is investigating a death.

Police didn’t immediately release more information on the death or its investigation.

Check back for updates as this story develops and more information becomes available.